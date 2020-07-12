Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in Black River, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Black River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

109 Stafford dr.
109 Stafford Drive, Black River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1767 sqft
BLACK RIVER RENTAL-Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.5 minutes to Fort Drum gate. Gorgeous multi-family homes with unique features.

108 Wendell Lane
108 Wendell Lane, Black River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1863 sqft
Spacious living room with hardwood floors with a large master bedroom with double closets. Lower level has a another bedroom, family room, and bathroom. Large deck with a pool on the back side of home.
Results within 1 mile of Black River

22128 Riverbend Drive West
22128 Riverbend Drive West, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2277 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a residential area. Great back yard, in floor vacuum system. Close to Fort Drum and Watertown. Utilities average National Grid (Gas+Electric) average $200, water $60 quarterly, Trash waste Management $30 a month.

27715 State Route 3
27715 New York Highway 3, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3304 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath with a 1 bedroom in law apt and attached 2 stall garage. Newer hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Sliding door leads to the private back deck. IN law apt is connected
Results within 5 miles of Black River
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.

23346 County Route 144
23346 County Road 144, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
23346 County Route 144 - Country 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath modern home nestled among the pines and situated on 1.45 acres. This home has been well maintained and is a must see.

32050 Co. Route 143
32050 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1496 sqft
2007 CUSTOM BUILT RANCH located in Black River. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room, dining room, laundry room and a huge 4 car double deep garage.

24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.

22223 Riverglade Drive
22223 Riverglade Drive, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1944 sqft
Amazing home in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen with an island. Attached family room. A nice size dining room, living room and half bath all on the first floor. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.

27889 Rogers Road
27889 Rogers Road, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2800 sqft
Beautiful stick built single family home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Has an attached 728 sq foot 2 stall garage. Premium large formal dining room and arched high ceilings throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Black River
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.

221 Flower Ave W
221 West Flower Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3612 sqft
Looking for a huge house located in the Watertown area. Well look no further, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large living and dining area, gated driveway and backyard.

732 Ball Avenue
732 Ball Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2236 sqft
Remarkable City home with many upgrades for a temporary place to call home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a beautiful kitchen with a spacious island. Plenty of counter and cabinet space.

18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.

315 South Massey Street
315 Massey Street South, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1st floor apt in a lovely Victorian home on the south side of Watertown.

129 Ward Street
129 Ward Street, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2046 sqft
Lovely turn key well appointed family home which features a formal dining room, an entertainer's kitchen, and a three season sun room off the master bedroom.

425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.

1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Black River, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Black River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

