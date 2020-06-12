/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Black River, NY
109 Stafford dr.
109 Stafford Drive, Black River, NY
BLACK RIVER RENTAL-Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.5 minutes to Fort Drum gate. Gorgeous multi-family homes with unique features.
108 Wendell Lane
108 Wendell Lane, Black River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1863 sqft
Spacious living room with hardwood floors with a large master bedroom with double closets. Lower level has a another bedroom, family room, and bathroom. Large deck with a pool on the back side of home.
Results within 1 mile of Black River
22128 Riverbend Drive West
22128 Riverbend Drive West, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2277 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a residential area. Great back yard, in floor vacuum system. Close to Fort Drum and Watertown. Utilities average National Grid (Gas+Electric) average $200, water $60 quarterly, Trash waste Management $30 a month.
27715 State Route 3
27715 New York Highway 3, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3304 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath with a 1 bedroom in law apt and attached 2 stall garage. Newer hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Sliding door leads to the private back deck. IN law apt is connected
Results within 5 miles of Black River
Verified
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
Verified
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
32318 County Route 143
32318 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Home in the country available Now! Must see this newly renovated home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Laundry and master are on the first floor. It has a spacious living area, updated kitchen and plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.
24437 State Route 283
24437 New York Highway 283, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy.
22223 Riverglade Drive
22223 Riverglade Drive, Jefferson County, NY
Amazing home in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen with an island. Attached family room. A nice size dining room, living room and half bath all on the first floor. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
Results within 10 miles of Black River
Verified
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Verified
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
24437 NYS Rte 283
24437 State Route 283, Jefferson County, NY
Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy.
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
203 Keyes Avenue
203 Keyes Avenue, Watertown, NY
This is a gorgeous home ready for tenants. The home is spacious with plenty of storage through out. First floor of the home offers the kitchen,formal dining room, laundry room, a bathroom, a mud room/back entry room and a 1/2 bath.
19158 Watertown Center Loop Road
19158 County Road 165, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Charming Craftsmanship style 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Colonial. Original plus updates to include oak kitchen. Formal dining with HW floors arched doorways , unique wainscoting- bead board foyer w/ French doors.