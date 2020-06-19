All apartments in Binghamton
Find more places like 90 Conklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Binghamton, NY
/
90 Conklin Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

90 Conklin Avenue

90 Conklin Avenue · (607) 752-4878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Binghamton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

90 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903
Southside East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Students Only, please. June 2020-May 2021.
Massive 5 Bedroom 2 BR House Newly Remodeled - Kitchens, Baths, Rooms all New!
90 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903
$500/mo | Furnished
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Lease Duration: June 1, 2019 thru May 24, 2020
Pets Policy: Pets not Allowed
Property Type: Full House

DETAILS
Student rental for years
Large Rooms - brand new everything!
5 minute walk to downtown
On Site Laundry (not coin)
Off Street Parking
Huge Living Room and Bonus Recreation Room
New Bathrooms, Kitchen, Paint, Floors - Just Remodeled
Full Basement, 9 foot ceilings
Leather living room set
Close to University Bus Line
Locally owned and managed

Call Cary 607-752-4878 for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Conklin Avenue have any available units?
90 Conklin Avenue has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Binghamton, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Binghamton Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Conklin Avenue have?
Some of 90 Conklin Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Conklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 Conklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Conklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 Conklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Binghamton.
Does 90 Conklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 90 Conklin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 90 Conklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Conklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Conklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 Conklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 Conklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 Conklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Conklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Conklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 90 Conklin Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Front
50 Front Street
Binghamton, NY 13905

Similar Pages

Binghamton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYDunmore, PAWalton, NY
Scranton, PACayuga Heights, NY
Cortland, NYJohnson City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westside

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity