90 Conklin Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking internet access

Students Only, please. June 2020-May 2021.

Massive 5 Bedroom 2 BR House Newly Remodeled - Kitchens, Baths, Rooms all New!

90 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903

$500/mo | Furnished

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Bedrooms: 5 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Lease Duration: June 1, 2019 thru May 24, 2020

Pets Policy: Pets not Allowed

Property Type: Full House



DETAILS

Student rental for years

Large Rooms - brand new everything!

5 minute walk to downtown

On Site Laundry (not coin)

Off Street Parking

Huge Living Room and Bonus Recreation Room

New Bathrooms, Kitchen, Paint, Floors - Just Remodeled

Full Basement, 9 foot ceilings

Leather living room set

Close to University Bus Line

Locally owned and managed



Call Cary 607-752-4878 for a showing today!