Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $10 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology package: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Great dane, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler, All pets are subject to management approval.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot, Detached Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $30, Bike Storage