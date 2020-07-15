All apartments in Binghamton
50 Front
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

50 Front

50 Front Street · (607) 882-6031
Location

50 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905
Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,927

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 50 Front.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
concierge
game room
lobby
pool table
Sleep easy with an apartment for rent at 50 Front. Our brand new community in Downtown Binghamton is home to a selection of one and two bedroom apartments. With handsome amenities, including quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and an in-home washer and dryer, we offer you an idyllic environment to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $10 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology package: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Great dane, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler, All pets are subject to management approval.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot, Detached Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $30, Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Front have any available units?
50 Front has 4 units available starting at $1,852 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Binghamton, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Binghamton Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Front have?
Some of 50 Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Front currently offering any rent specials?
50 Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Front is pet friendly.
Does 50 Front offer parking?
Yes, 50 Front offers parking.
Does 50 Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Front have a pool?
Yes, 50 Front has a pool.
Does 50 Front have accessible units?
Yes, 50 Front has accessible units.
Does 50 Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Front has units with dishwashers.
