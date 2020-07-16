11 Apartments for rent in Bedford, NY with gyms

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
74 Upper Cross Road
74 Upper Cross Road, Fairfield County, CT
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
14000 sqft
Set among the most notable estates in Greenwich, this Conyers Farm classic pairs a timeless colonial design with 16+ private acres.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Hopes Farm Lane
7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,450
6500 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Selden Lane
3 Selden Lane, Fairfield County, CT
8 Bedrooms
$28,750
7104 sqft
1 year rental, fully furnished! This idyllic country home provides the ultimate in seclusion and relaxation. A gated stone entrance leads to over 3 fenced acres of lush green landscaping, including a vegetable garden.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
9100 sqft
Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Hunting Ridge Road
84 Hunting Ridge Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3026 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has all of the charm and prestige of being in backcountry Greenwich, but is just a few minutes to the Merritt Parkway and about 10 minutes to downtown Greenwich.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Springdale
27 Northill Street
27 Northill Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom in convenient Springdale neighborhood. Located within walking distance to Springdale train station, restaurants, movie theater and minutes from the Merritt Parkway. Exercise room on premises. Laundry room on each floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Bedford, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bedford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

