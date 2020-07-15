Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Bedford, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >




1 Unit Available
693 Guard Hill Road
693 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
GUARD HILL FARMHOUSE - Moments from the village! Relaxed Country Farmhouse on nearly fifteen estate area acres. Rustic charm with wide plank floors, built-ins, antique beams and a fireplace. Living Room with warm pine paneling and Southern exposure.




1 Unit Available
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
5654 sqft
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford




1 Unit Available
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4866 sqft
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.




1 Unit Available
74 Upper Cross Road
74 Upper Cross Road, Fairfield County, CT
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
14000 sqft
Set among the most notable estates in Greenwich, this Conyers Farm classic pairs a timeless colonial design with 16+ private acres.




1 Unit Available
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5626 sqft
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.




1 Unit Available
28 Laurel Ledge Court
28 Laurel Ledge Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3176 sqft
Spacious North Stamford unfurnished yearly rental. Large living room leads to Formal Dr both with lovely hardwood floors. Updated Eat-In Kit. Both a Sunroom and Family Room with fireplace on main level. This is a 3 bedroom rental only.




1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.




1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.




1 Unit Available
7 Hopes Farm Lane
7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,450
6500 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Bedford





4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.




1 Unit Available
3 Selden Lane
3 Selden Lane, Fairfield County, CT
8 Bedrooms
$28,750
7104 sqft
1 year rental, fully furnished! This idyllic country home provides the ultimate in seclusion and relaxation. A gated stone entrance leads to over 3 fenced acres of lush green landscaping, including a vegetable garden.




1 Unit Available
190 Lake Avenue
190 Lake Avenue, Greenwich, CT
6 Bedrooms
$21,500
4494 sqft
Experience the unique opportunity to rent 190 Lake Avenue, a fully furnished, designer-chic home, on a rare, picturesque, private acre in central Greenwich.




1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.




1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.




1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6000 sqft
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.




1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.




1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.




1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,525
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with




1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.




1 Unit Available
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
9100 sqft
Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft.




1 Unit Available
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
7655 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.




1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
20 Kent Place
20 Kent Place, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
4140 sqft
Charming home with cozy front porch. Spacious 1 bedroom on a quiet street in the heart of Cos Cob. walk to Cos Cob Shopping, library and parks. minutes to the train and I-95.




1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.




1 Unit Available
Springdale
21 River Place
21 River Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Br, 1.5 ba, 2 Level Condo Features Eik/Living Rm Combo, Sliders Open To Large Patio Overlooking River, Big Br. W/Hwood Floors, Ample Closet Space. Perfect For Commuters. W-D, Storage Unit In The Complex, 2 Parking Spaces. Go & Show!!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Bedford, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bedford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

