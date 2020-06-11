All apartments in Beacon
197 ROMBOUT APT 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

197 ROMBOUT APT 2

197 Rombout Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

197 Rombout Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508
Beacon

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Available June 1st this 2 bedroom 1 bath is near Main street and has one of the best views of the Mountain. Close to local restaurants, bars, hiking trails, Metro North Train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have any available units?
197 ROMBOUT APT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon, NY.
What amenities does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have?
Some of 197 ROMBOUT APT 2's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
197 ROMBOUT APT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 pet-friendly?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 offer parking?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not offer parking.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have a pool?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have accessible units?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
