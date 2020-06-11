Rent Calculator
Beacon, NY
/
197 ROMBOUT APT 2
197 ROMBOUT APT 2
197 Rombout Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
197 Rombout Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508
Beacon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available June 1st this 2 bedroom 1 bath is near Main street and has one of the best views of the Mountain. Close to local restaurants, bars, hiking trails, Metro North Train.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have any available units?
197 ROMBOUT APT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beacon, NY
.
What amenities does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have?
Some of 197 ROMBOUT APT 2's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
197 ROMBOUT APT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 pet-friendly?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Beacon
.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 offer parking?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not offer parking.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have a pool?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have accessible units?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 ROMBOUT APT 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
