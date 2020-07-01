Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Bay Park, NY with hardwood floors

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,632
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,720
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,474
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,413
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Elmont
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
70 Malone
70 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Occupancy July 1st. Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Upper Apartment In Legal 2-Family House. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout. Private Front Door Entrance Leads Into Sun-Filled Living Room. Cute Front Porch Perfect For Relaxing After A Long Day.

1 of 5

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
46 E Mineola Avenue
46 East Mineola Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See!! XXlarge 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Living/Dining. Gleaming, Newly re-finished wood Floors, 2nd Floor. Located In An Area Close To All. School District #24.

1 of 5

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
105 Pacific Blvd
105 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom minutes away from the beach. the apartment was fully gutted and everything will be band new. kitchen with stone counters, wood flooring, window ac, new energy star windows and large deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Unit, Living Room and Formal Dining Room With Crown Molding, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Eat-in-Kitchen, Porch and Private Entrance. Shared Use of Laundry Room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
hardwood floors, open floor plan,eff kitchen, freshly painted, one parking included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Malverne
22-28 Church St
22-28 Church St, Malverne, NY
Studio
$1,400
2nd floor Studio in a apt Building, . Close Proximity to Village and Train. Hardwood Floors. Separate Kitchen and Bath

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bay Park, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bay Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

