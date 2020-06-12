/
2 bedroom apartments
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay Park, NY
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
16 Kirgan Ct
16 Kirgan Court, Bay Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new construction Raised Cape in Bay Park section. Main level open concept EIK LR DR all new SS appliances with stackable washer dryer. CAC with 2 zones. Plenty of closet and storage space. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...
Results within 5 miles of Bay Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
46 Illinois Street
46 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Long Beach---West end wide beach block garden level 4 room apartment, Living, EIK, 2 bed, private washer/dryer ,private small backyard , convenient to Ocean, shopping , restaurants, and public transportation,
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Street
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Long Beach--at the OCEAN--All new 4 room apartment--large open Living room, Dining area, Fabulous Kitchen, beautiful bath, Be the first to live in this gorgeous garden level apartment. This has it all beautiful appliances, top of the line fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
250 E Park Avenue
250 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Den
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
46 E Mineola Avenue
46 East Mineola Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See!! XXlarge 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Living/Dining. Gleaming, Newly re-finished wood Floors, 2nd Floor. Located In An Area Close To All. School District #24.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath , Kitchen with granite counters, Use of Backyard Eastholme Beachside area of Long Beach close to stores. Occupancy 6/1/20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Walnut Street
125 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1242 sqft
Long Beach Beachside Year Round Rental. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Two Family House. Bright Living Room, Kitchen and Terrace. Private Entrance. Bike Shed in Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
