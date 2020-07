Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room hot tub online portal

The Landings at Meadowood Apartment Homes offers luxury apartments in Baldwinsville, NY. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans are available, all with in-home washer & dryer, quartz countertops, and open-concept layouts. Enjoy the pool, cabana, and fitness center. You can also relax outdoors on your private patio or balcony. Garages are available to keep your car warm and dry, and we are happy to welcome cats and dogs with no weight restriction! We're conveniently located near Destiny USA, several boutiques, and many dining options. Visit us today!