Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:12 PM

200 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Baldwin Harbor, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Baldwin Harbor provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit y... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
989 Mildred Dr
989 Mildred Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
Hi Ranch 4brs 3bths with a lovely backyard

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3124 Schreiber Pl
3124 Schreiber Place, Baldwin Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Renovated Bright & Airy High Ranch.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3314 Colony
3314 Colony Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
Renovated single family home for rent on canal. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Baldwin Harbor

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
422 Waukena Ave
422 Waukena Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1421 sqft
Excellent 3 Br And 1.5 Bath Very Spacious Ranch Home For Rent Features Living Rm And Dining Rm Plus A Huge Den. Use Of Yard. Washer/Dryer In House.Driveway Parking. Oceanside Schools . Tenant Responsible For Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin Harbor
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,175
1906 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
99 Colonial Ave
99 Colonial Avenue, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully Renovated, new kitchen with new cabinet, new granite countertops all new appliances, new bathrooms, , new floors, doors, roof, new hot water heater, new boiler.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Park
152 E Fulton Street
152 East Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath upper apartment in a 2 family home. Large living room, dining room combo. Close to LIRR, shopping and restaurants.Tenant pays All Utilities

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
142 W Hudson St
142 W Hudson St, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious ,bright upper apartment in private house 3 bedrooms,1 bathroom,Living room dining room ,large Eik, Renovated 2017, Hardwood floors ,pet friendly.Tenant pays heat,gas,Electric,cable.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
128 W Walnut St
128 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEACHSIDE Upper Unit CONSISTING OF 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FLBTHS IN NEWLY RENOVATED WESTHOLME 2 fAMILY. KITCHEN and BATHROOMS ARE BRAND NEW. IN ADDITION THERE IS A BONUS ROOM (For small workspace). Large Balcony off of Lvngrm. Includes Gas & Water.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 or 8/1 - 8/31 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
SUMMER JULY$Rented & Avail/AUGUST $22K Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5500 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room/Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
25 Lido Boulevard S
25 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout, NY
5 Star Point lookout Beach Summer Rental Call for all prices

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
111 Inwood
111 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Mint Brick Cape With 1/2 Block To Ocean / 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Deck Plus Additional Shower And Porches/Sun Deck... Available For Summer Rental 2020 June $8K ...July 13K ...August 15K
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Baldwin Harbor, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Baldwin Harbor provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Baldwin Harbor. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

