Avon Commons Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub cable included oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking putting green bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking online portal

Avon Commons offers two-bedroom, two-bath pet friendly apartments in Livingston County, just south of Rochester, NY. Our spacious floor plans provide a dishwasher and microwave, central air conditioning, and washer & dryer connections. Enjoy a separate dining room for entertaining. Our community offers a fitness center and community center with Wi-Fi. Our convenient location is just minutes from I-390, for a quick trip into the city or to Letchworth State Park. We're sure you, and your pets, will love our country-like setting in Avon, NY.