All apartments in Avon
Find more places like Avon Commons Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, NY
/
Avon Commons Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Avon Commons Apartments

597 Collins St · (585) 304-0499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

597 Collins St, Avon, NY 14414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 927 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avon Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Avon Commons offers two-bedroom, two-bath pet friendly apartments in Livingston County, just south of Rochester, NY. Our spacious floor plans provide a dishwasher and microwave, central air conditioning, and washer & dryer connections. Enjoy a separate dining room for entertaining. Our community offers a fitness center and community center with Wi-Fi. Our convenient location is just minutes from I-390, for a quick trip into the city or to Letchworth State Park. We're sure you, and your pets, will love our country-like setting in Avon, NY.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: 2 parking spots available at apartment building additional parking available in lot at community office.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avon Commons Apartments have any available units?
Avon Commons Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avon Commons Apartments have?
Some of Avon Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avon Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Avon Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avon Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Avon Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Avon Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Avon Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Avon Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avon Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avon Commons Apartments have a pool?
No, Avon Commons Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Avon Commons Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Avon Commons Apartments has accessible units.
Does Avon Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avon Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Avon Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avon Commons Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Avon Commons Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Spencerport, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity