Arlington, NY
761 MAIN ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

761 MAIN ST

761 Main St · (845) 332-0437
Location

761 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603
Arlington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE JULY 15TH. SHOWINGS START ON JULY 12TH. Being offered is a two-bedroom (Railroad style) unit conveniently located in the Town of Poughkeepsie within the Arlington School District. Unit offers a spacious kitchen, large main bedroom, fresh paint, and an abundance of natural light throughout. Not in the mood to cook? Simply come outside and select from a variety of convenient options. If it is laundry night, you may want to visit the BIG BUBBLE nearby. Minutes to the Arlington Town Center, Vassar College, Metro North, TSP, Route 9 and more. Full application required with Credit, Proof of Income, ID, and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 MAIN ST have any available units?
761 MAIN ST has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 761 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
761 MAIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 761 MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 761 MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 761 MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 761 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 761 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 761 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 761 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 761 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
