761 MAIN ST

AVAILABLE JULY 15TH. SHOWINGS START ON JULY 12TH. Being offered is a two-bedroom (Railroad style) unit conveniently located in the Town of Poughkeepsie within the Arlington School District. Unit offers a spacious kitchen, large main bedroom, fresh paint, and an abundance of natural light throughout. Not in the mood to cook? Simply come outside and select from a variety of convenient options. If it is laundry night, you may want to visit the BIG BUBBLE nearby. Minutes to the Arlington Town Center, Vassar College, Metro North, TSP, Route 9 and more. Full application required with Credit, Proof of Income, ID, and references.