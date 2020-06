Amenities

41 Academy Street - Property Id: 142687



These apartments are spacious bright and go quickly! Located in a converted school on Academy St they are recently remodeled with new floors, fresh paint and updated appliances! Many have high ceilings and ope brick that give them character and charm not found anywhere else.



This unit is on the Ground floor and has 1 bedroom and large bathroom. Bedroom is spacious and closet space is plenty!



A secure building with bright, clean and updated apartments.Coin operated Laundry room on site



Working professionals only



No pets

