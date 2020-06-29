All apartments in Albany
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Parkside Village

572 Russell Road · (518) 692-6728
Location

572 Russell Road, Albany, NY 12203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5GA · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4GC · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Unit 8GC · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90. These apartments feature all the amenities of a luxury condominium with the convenience of apartment living. Each one bedroom or two bedroom unit comes with an attached one car garage, washer & dryer, private patio or deck and walk in shower. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time fee
limit: 2
restrictions: This prohibition includes but is not limited to mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, rodents, insects. Animals must be at least 6 months old upon their arrival onto the property. Animals not house broken are not allowed at any age. All animals must be current in their vaccinations and licensed through the municipality.
Dogs
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. At least 6 month old. Spayed/neutered. Restricted breeds: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard and Boxer.
Cats
restrictions: At least 6 month old; Spayed/neutered.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Village have any available units?
Parkside Village has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Village have?
Some of Parkside Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Village is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Village offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Village offers parking.
Does Parkside Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Village have a pool?
No, Parkside Village does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Village have accessible units?
No, Parkside Village does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Village has units with dishwashers.
