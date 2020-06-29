Parkside Village

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time fee
limit: 2
restrictions: This prohibition includes
but is not limited to mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, rodents, insects. Animals must be at least 6 months old upon their arrival onto the property. Animals not house broken are not allowed at any age. All animals must be current in their vaccinations and licensed through the municipality.
Dogs
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. At least 6 month old. Spayed/neutered. Restricted breeds: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard and Boxer.
Cats
restrictions: At least 6 month old; Spayed/neutered.