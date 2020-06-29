50 S Pearl St 201

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927



Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to take advantage!



REASONS TO RENT:

-95 Walk Score!!

-Access to the Times Union Center and spectacular views from the rooftop

-In the thick of it downtown Albany!

-Luxury Apartments at a great price!

-Parking options with renting

-Limited time move in Specials!



Units available:

-102, $1,425

-201, $1,225

-205, $1,125



Located directly across from the Times Union with easy walk to work, downtown, near all the nightlife, shopping and dining! These newly built luxury upscale apartments Are MOVE IN READY~! Enjoy the safety of a secure access entry into your new home with an elevator to bring you directly to your floor! Notice the open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, with granite counters, new appliances, dishwashers, microwave and custom lighting!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/50-s-pearl-st-albany-ny-unit-201/136927

