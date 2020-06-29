All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 50 S Pearl St 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, NY
/
50 S Pearl St 201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

50 S Pearl St 201

50 South Pearl Street · (248) 506-0477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207
Downtown Albany

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927

Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to take advantage!

REASONS TO RENT:
-95 Walk Score!!
-Access to the Times Union Center and spectacular views from the rooftop
-In the thick of it downtown Albany!
-Luxury Apartments at a great price!
-Parking options with renting
-Limited time move in Specials!

Units available:
-102, $1,425
-201, $1,225
-205, $1,125

Located directly across from the Times Union with easy walk to work, downtown, near all the nightlife, shopping and dining! These newly built luxury upscale apartments Are MOVE IN READY~! Enjoy the safety of a secure access entry into your new home with an elevator to bring you directly to your floor! Notice the open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, with granite counters, new appliances, dishwashers, microwave and custom lighting!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/50-s-pearl-st-albany-ny-unit-201/136927
Property Id 136927

(RLNE5952145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 S Pearl St 201 have any available units?
50 S Pearl St 201 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 S Pearl St 201 have?
Some of 50 S Pearl St 201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 S Pearl St 201 currently offering any rent specials?
50 S Pearl St 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 S Pearl St 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 S Pearl St 201 is pet friendly.
Does 50 S Pearl St 201 offer parking?
Yes, 50 S Pearl St 201 offers parking.
Does 50 S Pearl St 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 S Pearl St 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 S Pearl St 201 have a pool?
No, 50 S Pearl St 201 does not have a pool.
Does 50 S Pearl St 201 have accessible units?
No, 50 S Pearl St 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 S Pearl St 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 S Pearl St 201 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 50 S Pearl St 201?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road
Albany, NY 12203

Similar Pages

Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 Bedrooms
Albany Apartments with ParkingAlbany Dog Friendly Apartments
Albany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
East Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYKingston, NY
Rotterdam, NYRhinebeck, NYCatskill, NYHudson, NYTroy, NYBennington, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Schenectady County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity