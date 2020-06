Amenities

range oven

Open Your Restaurant Today! 50 South Eatery! - Property Id: 231636



Be a part of 50 South Eatery TODAY! Open spaces available in our newly opened eatery in the heart of Downtown Albany. This is a unique opportunity to take advantage of for any restaurant owner or if you're looking for your storefront without all of the costs!! Rent your booth today!



Be in the heart of Albany where over 10,000 workers walk the streets daily always searching for that new spot for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!



Has a Walk Score of 93! The opportunity is endless with a location and investment like this!



Start your restaurant today for pennies on the dollar! Most spots are taken and are up and running already. Reach out today for more details - Sage at sage@maddalone.net

No Pets Allowed



