37-39 PARKWOOD ST

Charming, remodeled and spacious one bedroom apartment conveniently located on a quiet, tree lined street. All the comforts of home are here including updated windows, kitchen and bath, gas range and microwave. Wonderful kitchen storage, walk-in bedroom closet, and generous, lit closets add to the value. Walkable to houses of worship, shops, restaurants, hospitals, Medical, Law and Pharmacy Schools. Landlord pays heat and hot water, provides lawn care, trash and snow removal. No pets. Immaculate and available immediately. (Dishwasher is not operational.) Please wear PPE when viewing apartment. A minimum credit score of 650 is required along with a credit and background check to provided at tenant's expense. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID PROTOCOLS.