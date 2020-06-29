All apartments in Albany
37-39 PARKWOOD ST
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

37-39 PARKWOOD ST

37 Parkwood St · (518) 330-0457 ext. 271
Location

37 Parkwood St, Albany, NY 12208
New Scotland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Charming, remodeled and spacious one bedroom apartment conveniently located on a quiet, tree lined street. All the comforts of home are here including updated windows, kitchen and bath, gas range and microwave. Wonderful kitchen storage, walk-in bedroom closet, and generous, lit closets add to the value. Walkable to houses of worship, shops, restaurants, hospitals, Medical, Law and Pharmacy Schools. Landlord pays heat and hot water, provides lawn care, trash and snow removal. No pets. Immaculate and available immediately. (Dishwasher is not operational.) Please wear PPE when viewing apartment. A minimum credit score of 650 is required along with a credit and background check to provided at tenant's expense. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID PROTOCOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

