29 Elk Street, #4

Brand New Apartments In The Heart of Downtown Albany! Welcome to this recently renovated apartment that features all modern updates while still keeping all the buildings original charm! Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Albany, you are close to eateries, entertainment, parking, and amazing views from several of these units! This open floor plan offers a spacious living room with 2 large windows for lots of natural lighting. Eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer in your unit! Large bedroom with walk in closet. Cable and internet included! These apartments will not last long. Pet Friendly. Conditions apply! Amenities: Off street parking available for an additional monthly fee, Cable and Internet Included, Washer and Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances ,Soft Close Cabinets