Albany, NY
29 Elk Street, #4
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:53 AM

29 Elk Street, #4

29 Elk St · (518) 986-5484
Location

29 Elk St, Albany, NY 12207
Sheridan Hollow

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Brand New Apartments In The Heart of Downtown Albany! Welcome to this recently renovated apartment that features all modern updates while still keeping all the buildings original charm! Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Albany, you are close to eateries, entertainment, parking, and amazing views from several of these units! This open floor plan offers a spacious living room with 2 large windows for lots of natural lighting. Eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer in your unit! Large bedroom with walk in closet. Cable and internet included! These apartments will not last long. Pet Friendly. Conditions apply! Amenities: Off street parking available for an additional monthly fee, Cable and Internet Included, Washer and Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances ,Soft Close Cabinets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Elk Street, #4 have any available units?
29 Elk Street, #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany, NY.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Elk Street, #4 have?
Some of 29 Elk Street, #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Elk Street, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
29 Elk Street, #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Elk Street, #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Elk Street, #4 is pet friendly.
Does 29 Elk Street, #4 offer parking?
Yes, 29 Elk Street, #4 does offer parking.
Does 29 Elk Street, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Elk Street, #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Elk Street, #4 have a pool?
No, 29 Elk Street, #4 does not have a pool.
Does 29 Elk Street, #4 have accessible units?
No, 29 Elk Street, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Elk Street, #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Elk Street, #4 has units with dishwashers.
