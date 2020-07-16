Sign Up
Home
/
Albany, NY
/
248 Elm St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
248 Elm St
248 Elm Street
·
(518) 290-0116 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
248 Elm Street, Albany, NY 12202
Capitol Hill
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 248 Elm St - Garden Level · Avail. now
$1,000
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
248 Elm St - Garden level 2 bedroom that has just been gut renovated. Both units in building have access to a private oasis of a backyard with a garden and pond.
(RLNE5874914)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 248 Elm St have any available units?
248 Elm St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albany Rent Report
.
Is 248 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
248 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 248 Elm St offer parking?
No, 248 Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 248 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Elm St have a pool?
No, 248 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 248 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 248 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
