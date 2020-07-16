All apartments in Albany
248 Elm St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

248 Elm St

248 Elm Street · (518) 290-0116 ext. 2
Location

248 Elm Street, Albany, NY 12202
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 248 Elm St - Garden Level · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
248 Elm St - Garden level 2 bedroom that has just been gut renovated. Both units in building have access to a private oasis of a backyard with a garden and pond.

(RLNE5874914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 248 Elm St have any available units?
248 Elm St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
Is 248 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
248 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 248 Elm St offer parking?
No, 248 Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 248 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Elm St have a pool?
No, 248 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 248 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 248 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.

