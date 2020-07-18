All apartments in Albany
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

187 N. Lake Ave

187 North Lake Avenue · (518) 463-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 North Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12206
West Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 187 N. Lake Ave - 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

187 N. Lake Ave - 1 Available 08/01/20 - Brand New Apartment! Marble Finishes, Stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors
Marketing DescriptionNewly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available August 1st. You also have the option of renting out the entire 8br/2ba house!! This unit features beautiful finishes throughout the apartment. You'll enjoy all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a washer/dryer. Quiet and gentle pets with very responsible owners are welcome with a pet security deposit.

Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent, tenants pay utilities (Cable/internet/gas/electric). An application PER RESIDENT is required which covers processing, criminal background and/or credit check; Guarantor approval may be needed for individuals with poor/insufficient credit. 1 month rent + security deposit required at signing before move in.

Please contact us to schedule a walk-through, if you have any questions or concerns please call or email us at (518) 463-1915. Thanks!

(RLNE5914556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 N. Lake Ave have any available units?
187 N. Lake Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 N. Lake Ave have?
Some of 187 N. Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 N. Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
187 N. Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 N. Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 N. Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 187 N. Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 187 N. Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 187 N. Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 N. Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 N. Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 187 N. Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 187 N. Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 187 N. Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 187 N. Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 N. Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
