Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

187 N. Lake Ave - 1 Available 08/01/20 - Brand New Apartment! Marble Finishes, Stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors

Marketing DescriptionNewly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available August 1st. You also have the option of renting out the entire 8br/2ba house!! This unit features beautiful finishes throughout the apartment. You'll enjoy all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a washer/dryer. Quiet and gentle pets with very responsible owners are welcome with a pet security deposit.



Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent, tenants pay utilities (Cable/internet/gas/electric). An application PER RESIDENT is required which covers processing, criminal background and/or credit check; Guarantor approval may be needed for individuals with poor/insufficient credit. 1 month rent + security deposit required at signing before move in.



Please contact us to schedule a walk-through, if you have any questions or concerns please call or email us at (518) 463-1915. Thanks!



