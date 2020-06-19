All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 162 Myrtle Ave 24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, NY
/
162 Myrtle Ave 24
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

162 Myrtle Ave 24

162 Myrtle Avenue · (518) 282-5625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY 12202
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717

Call/Text (518) 282-5625

HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW!

Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home. Once a brewery, carriage house and a bottling plant, @HudsonPark is now a connected community with sunlit courtyards, a lounge to relax, and laundry facilities on each floor. Our active residents can enjoy the fitness room and secure bicycle storage.
The community is pet friendly and offers a pet grooming center.
The apartment layouts are unique; some with Murphy beds that convert to a sofa, and others with stairs leading to a second floor or your own washer and dryer.
All apartments will offer quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Air Conditioning WasherDryer Vaulted Ceiling Parking: Off Street Courtyard

Call/Text (518) 282-5625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249717
Property Id 249717

(RLNE5837851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 have any available units?
162 Myrtle Ave 24 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 have?
Some of 162 Myrtle Ave 24's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Myrtle Ave 24 currently offering any rent specials?
162 Myrtle Ave 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Myrtle Ave 24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Myrtle Ave 24 is pet friendly.
Does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 offer parking?
Yes, 162 Myrtle Ave 24 does offer parking.
Does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Myrtle Ave 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 have a pool?
No, 162 Myrtle Ave 24 does not have a pool.
Does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 have accessible units?
No, 162 Myrtle Ave 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Myrtle Ave 24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Myrtle Ave 24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 162 Myrtle Ave 24?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road
Albany, NY 12203

Similar Pages

Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 Bedrooms
Albany Accessible ApartmentsAlbany Apartments with Gym
Albany Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NY
Catskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Schenectady County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity