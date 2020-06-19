162 Myrtle Ave 24

Amenities
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717
Call/Text (518) 282-5625
HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW!
Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home. Once a brewery, carriage house and a bottling plant, @HudsonPark is now a connected community with sunlit courtyards, a lounge to relax, and laundry facilities on each floor. Our active residents can enjoy the fitness room and secure bicycle storage.
The community is pet friendly and offers a pet grooming center.
The apartment layouts are unique; some with Murphy beds that convert to a sofa, and others with stairs leading to a second floor or your own washer and dryer.
All apartments will offer quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Air Conditioning WasherDryer Vaulted Ceiling Parking: Off Street Courtyard
Call/Text (518) 282-5625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249717
Property Id 249717
(RLNE5837851)