160 Myrtle Ave 25

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking bike storage

1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135



Call/Text (518) 282-5625



Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home. Once a brewery, carriage house and a bottling plant, @HudsonPark is now a connected community with sunlit courtyards, a lounge to relax, and laundry facilities on each floor. Our active residents can enjoy the fitness room and secure bicycle storage.

The community is pet friendly and offers a pet grooming center.

The apartment layouts are unique; some with Murphy beds that convert to a sofa, and others with stairs leading to a second floor or your own washer and dryer.

All apartments will offer quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Air Conditioning WasherDryer Vaulted Ceiling Parking: Off Street Courtyard



Call/Text (518) 282-5625

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/160-myrtle-ave-albany-ny-unit-25/308135

Property Id 308135



(RLNE5941277)