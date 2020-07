Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Are you looking for a 2 bd/1 ba quiet haven to escape the city life while still being only minutes from downtown Albany? Walking distance to great Albany restaurants! A short drive to the state office buildings and other amenities! You will come home each day to your newly renovated Manhattan style designed flat, high ceilings bringing in the light, laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Take the stress of the day off with a long soak in your vintage soaker tub, finished off with subway tiles creating your own oasis from the world! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with modern tiles! 2nd floor or first floor currently available