Amenities
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon. The Village at New Loudon is home to eateries such as Bellini's, Bellini's Counter, Tala American Bistro, Burger 21, T-Swirl Crepe and Dunkin Donuts. The Village at New Loudon is also home to Rumors Salon and Spa. If that isn't enough, Liberty Pointe is also within walking distance from the Shoppes at Newton Plaza which features 9 restaurants, 10 specialty shopsboutiques, and 16 conveniences and services such as CVS, Trustco Bank and E-Studio Yoga!