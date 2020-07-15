All apartments in Albany County
Albany County, NY
Liberty Pointe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Liberty Pointe

2 Winter Creek Blvd · (518) 556-2070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY 12110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-215 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon. The Village at New Loudon is home to eateries such as Bellini's, Bellini's Counter, Tala American Bistro, Burger 21, T-Swirl Crepe and Dunkin Donuts. The Village at New Loudon is also home to Rumors Salon and Spa. If that isn't enough, Liberty Pointe is also within walking distance from the Shoppes at Newton Plaza which features 9 restaurants, 10 specialty shopsboutiques, and 16 conveniences and services such as CVS, Trustco Bank and E-Studio Yoga!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. Restricted breeds: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard, Boxer.
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. Restricted breeds: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard, Boxer.
Cats
fee: $500
restrictions: 6 months old. Spayed or neutered.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liberty Pointe have any available units?
Liberty Pointe has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Liberty Pointe have?
Some of Liberty Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Liberty Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Liberty Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Liberty Pointe offers parking.
Does Liberty Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liberty Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty Pointe have a pool?
No, Liberty Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Liberty Pointe have accessible units?
No, Liberty Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Liberty Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liberty Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Liberty Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Liberty Pointe has units with air conditioning.
