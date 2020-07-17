Rent Calculator
Home
Albany County, NY
7 WEIGAND LA
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 WEIGAND LA
7 Weigand Lane
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7 Weigand Lane, Albany County, NY 12054
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A quiet friendly neighborhood in a very convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 WEIGAND LA have any available units?
7 WEIGAND LA doesn't have any available units at this time.
Albany County, NY
.
Is 7 WEIGAND LA currently offering any rent specials?
7 WEIGAND LA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 WEIGAND LA pet-friendly?
No, 7 WEIGAND LA is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Albany County
.
Does 7 WEIGAND LA offer parking?
No, 7 WEIGAND LA does not offer parking.
Does 7 WEIGAND LA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 WEIGAND LA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 WEIGAND LA have a pool?
No, 7 WEIGAND LA does not have a pool.
Does 7 WEIGAND LA have accessible units?
No, 7 WEIGAND LA does not have accessible units.
Does 7 WEIGAND LA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 WEIGAND LA has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 WEIGAND LA have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 WEIGAND LA does not have units with air conditioning.
