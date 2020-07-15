427 KENWOOD AV

Amenities
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup. 1 lg BR w/large windows, lg closet, 1 small BR/office w/closet, foyer. Sunfilled, high ceilings & ceiling fans, heated floors, A/C, gas fireplace/stove in great room. Large front porch for sitting & enjoying the view. Walk to 4-corners. Natural gas not included. No smoking. References required.