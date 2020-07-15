All apartments in Albany County
Find more places like 427 KENWOOD AV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany County, NY
/
427 KENWOOD AV
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

427 KENWOOD AV

427 Kenwood Avenue · (518) 224-3118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY 12054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup. 1 lg BR w/large windows, lg closet, 1 small BR/office w/closet, foyer. Sunfilled, high ceilings & ceiling fans, heated floors, A/C, gas fireplace/stove in great room. Large front porch for sitting & enjoying the view. Walk to 4-corners. Natural gas not included. No smoking. References required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 KENWOOD AV have any available units?
427 KENWOOD AV has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 KENWOOD AV have?
Some of 427 KENWOOD AV's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 KENWOOD AV currently offering any rent specials?
427 KENWOOD AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 KENWOOD AV pet-friendly?
No, 427 KENWOOD AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany County.
Does 427 KENWOOD AV offer parking?
No, 427 KENWOOD AV does not offer parking.
Does 427 KENWOOD AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 KENWOOD AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 KENWOOD AV have a pool?
No, 427 KENWOOD AV does not have a pool.
Does 427 KENWOOD AV have accessible units?
No, 427 KENWOOD AV does not have accessible units.
Does 427 KENWOOD AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 KENWOOD AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 KENWOOD AV have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 427 KENWOOD AV has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 427 KENWOOD AV?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place
Cohoes, NY 12047
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way
Cohoes, NY 12047
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr
Westmere, NY 12084
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr
Green Island, NY 12183
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir
Cohoes, NY 12047
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd
Albany County, NY 12110
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd
Voorheesville, NY 12054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
East Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFairview, NYWatervliet, NYKingston, NY
Rotterdam, NYRhinebeck, NYTroy, NYHudson, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity