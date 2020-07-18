3728 Carman Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482



NO PETS AND NO SMOKING



Monthly Rent:...... $925

Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND

School District:..... GUILDERLAND

Bedrooms:............ 1

Rental Type:......... One Unit

Date Available:..... 8/01/20

Heating System:... GAS

Hot Water:............ GAS

Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL AIR

Refuse Service:...... YES

Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING

Pet Policy:................... NO PETS

Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED

Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH

Washer/Dryer:............ COIN

Basement Storage:...... YES

Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES

Lawn Maintenance:.... YES

Snow Removal:........... YES

Parking:...................... YES

24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES

