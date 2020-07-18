All apartments in Albany County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3728 Carman Rd

3728 Carman Road · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Carman Road, Albany County, NY 12303

Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482

NO PETS AND NO SMOKING

Monthly Rent:...... $925
Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND
School District:..... GUILDERLAND
Bedrooms:............ 1
Rental Type:......... One Unit
Date Available:..... 8/01/20
Heating System:... GAS
Hot Water:............ GAS
Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL AIR
Refuse Service:...... YES
Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING
Pet Policy:................... NO PETS
Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED
Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH
Washer/Dryer:............ COIN
Basement Storage:...... YES
Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES
Lawn Maintenance:.... YES
Snow Removal:........... YES
Parking:...................... YES
24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312482
Property Id 312482

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904529)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

