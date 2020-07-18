3728 Carman Rd

Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482
NO PETS AND NO SMOKING
Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:......... One Unit Date Available:..... 8/01/20 Heating System:... GAS Hot Water:............ GAS Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL AIR Refuse Service:...... YES Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING Pet Policy:................... NO PETS Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH Washer/Dryer:............ COIN Basement Storage:...... YES Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES Lawn Maintenance:.... YES Snow Removal:........... YES Parking:...................... YES 24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312482 Property Id 312482
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5904529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
