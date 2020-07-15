All apartments in Albany County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:00 PM

31 SCULLY AV

31 Scully Avenue · (518) 470-6058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Scully Avenue, Albany County, NY 12110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 8/1. Opportunity to live in a newly remodeled 1st floor apt in Latham! Conveniently located to I-87/Alt 7. Enjoy SS appliances, in-unit high efficiency washer/dryer, oak wood floors, granite counter-tops, LED light fixtures & private driveway for multiple vehicles. Open concept w/large island for entertaining. Rent includes water,lawn maintenance & driveway snow removal. Ideal for anyone looking for a place without compromises. Good Credit + Background check required. COVID-19 Restrictions Apply.Currently no in person showings at this time. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1upciviiLp0lhu1zrxysUMjDQzFaP0BRz

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 SCULLY AV have any available units?
31 SCULLY AV has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 SCULLY AV have?
Some of 31 SCULLY AV's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 SCULLY AV currently offering any rent specials?
31 SCULLY AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 SCULLY AV pet-friendly?
No, 31 SCULLY AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany County.
Does 31 SCULLY AV offer parking?
No, 31 SCULLY AV does not offer parking.
Does 31 SCULLY AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 SCULLY AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 SCULLY AV have a pool?
No, 31 SCULLY AV does not have a pool.
Does 31 SCULLY AV have accessible units?
No, 31 SCULLY AV does not have accessible units.
Does 31 SCULLY AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 SCULLY AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 SCULLY AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 SCULLY AV does not have units with air conditioning.
