31 SCULLY AV

Amenities
Available 8/1. Opportunity to live in a newly remodeled 1st floor apt in Latham! Conveniently located to I-87/Alt 7. Enjoy SS appliances, in-unit high efficiency washer/dryer, oak wood floors, granite counter-tops, LED light fixtures & private driveway for multiple vehicles. Open concept w/large island for entertaining. Rent includes water,lawn maintenance & driveway snow removal. Ideal for anyone looking for a place without compromises. Good Credit + Background check required. COVID-19 Restrictions Apply.Currently no in person showings at this time. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1upciviiLp0lhu1zrxysUMjDQzFaP0BRz