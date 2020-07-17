2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Guilderland ready for 9/1/2020.



This second floor unit is being updated to feature new wood plank flooring, new kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets and appliances.



Full bathroom being renovated as well to include new vanity, mirror, toilet, wainscoting, and flooring.



Open concept dining, kitchen, living area.



Storage unit comes with apartment at no extra cost as well as one a/c unit.



Rent includes designated parking spot, trash, water and sewer services, as well as use of the onsite laundering facility.



Rent does not include: Electric, wifi or cable.



Some pets under 15 allowed with pet fee with approval from landlord and pet lease.



Showings will begin end of August.