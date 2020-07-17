All apartments in Albany County
Find more places like 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany County, NY
/
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10

2979 West Old State Road · (518) 857-1907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2979 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY 12303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Guilderland ready for 9/1/2020.

This second floor unit is being updated to feature new wood plank flooring, new kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets and appliances.

Full bathroom being renovated as well to include new vanity, mirror, toilet, wainscoting, and flooring.

Open concept dining, kitchen, living area.

Storage unit comes with apartment at no extra cost as well as one a/c unit.

Rent includes designated parking spot, trash, water and sewer services, as well as use of the onsite laundering facility.

Rent does not include: Electric, wifi or cable.

Some pets under 15 allowed with pet fee with approval from landlord and pet lease.

Showings will begin end of August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have any available units?
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have?
Some of 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place
Cohoes, NY 12047
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way
Cohoes, NY 12047
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr
Westmere, NY 12084
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln
Albany County, NY 12110
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr
Green Island, NY 12183
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir
Cohoes, NY 12047
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd
Voorheesville, NY 12054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
East Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFairview, NYWatervliet, NYKingston, NY
Rotterdam, NYRhinebeck, NYTroy, NYHudson, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity