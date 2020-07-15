260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments

Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Fee of $500 at move in gives permission for up to 2 pets, then $300 annually upon lease renewal.
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: 50 lbs max. weight. Spayed/neutered and at least 6 months old. Restricted breeds: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard and Boxer.
Cats
fee: $500
restrictions: Spayed/neutered and at least 6 months old.