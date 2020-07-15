260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Spectrum internet & cable TV (125+ channels) included! 260 Old Loudon Road is located less than a mile from the Shoppes at Latham Circle & Latham Farms, has easy access to I-87 & Rte 7 and is in the North Colonie school district. Each apartment features laminate hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 9' ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit and one car attached garage.