All apartments in Albany County
Find more places like 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany County, NY
/
260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments

260 Old Loudon Rd · (518) 302-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

260 Old Loudon Rd, Albany County, NY 12110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Spectrum internet & cable TV (125+ channels) included! 260 Old Loudon Road is located less than a mile from the Shoppes at Latham Circle & Latham Farms, has easy access to I-87 & Rte 7 and is in the North Colonie school district. Each apartment features laminate hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 9' ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit and one car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Fee of $500 at move in gives permission for up to 2 pets, then $300 annually upon lease renewal.
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: 50 lbs max. weight. Spayed/neutered and at least 6 months old. Restricted breeds: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincer, Pit Bull, St. Bernard and Boxer.
Cats
fee: $500
restrictions: Spayed/neutered and at least 6 months old.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have any available units?
260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany County, NY.
What amenities does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have?
Some of 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments offers parking.
Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have a pool?
No, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have accessible units?
No, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 260 Old Loudon Road Luxury Condominium Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way
Cohoes, NY 12047
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr
Westmere, NY 12084
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln
Albany County, NY 12110
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir
Cohoes, NY 12047
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd
Voorheesville, NY 12054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NYKingston, NYTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity