176 Harvard Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall. Features include hardwood floors throughout, attached 2 car garage and driveway, with plenty of additional off-street parking, wood-burning fireplace, large custom walk-in closet off of the master bedroom, whirlpool tub, well-appointed finished basement with additional 3rd bedroom, and an additional room that can be used for home office/gym. The backyard has a large deck overlooking a picturesque forest. Not unusual to see wild turkey and deer just off of the deck! The home has central heat and A/C, controlled by a NEST thermostat, smart dimmers for lighting, easy access attic, and cedar storage in the basement for extra storage. Available immediately.