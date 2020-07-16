All apartments in Albany County
Find more places like 176 Harvard Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany County, NY
/
176 Harvard Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

176 Harvard Road

176 Harvard Road · (518) 506-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY 12189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall. Features include hardwood floors throughout, attached 2 car garage and driveway, with plenty of additional off-street parking, wood-burning fireplace, large custom walk-in closet off of the master bedroom, whirlpool tub, well-appointed finished basement with additional 3rd bedroom, and an additional room that can be used for home office/gym. The backyard has a large deck overlooking a picturesque forest. Not unusual to see wild turkey and deer just off of the deck! The home has central heat and A/C, controlled by a NEST thermostat, smart dimmers for lighting, easy access attic, and cedar storage in the basement for extra storage. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Harvard Road have any available units?
176 Harvard Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 Harvard Road have?
Some of 176 Harvard Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Harvard Road currently offering any rent specials?
176 Harvard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Harvard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Harvard Road is pet friendly.
Does 176 Harvard Road offer parking?
Yes, 176 Harvard Road offers parking.
Does 176 Harvard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Harvard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Harvard Road have a pool?
Yes, 176 Harvard Road has a pool.
Does 176 Harvard Road have accessible units?
No, 176 Harvard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Harvard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Harvard Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Harvard Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 176 Harvard Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 176 Harvard Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place
Cohoes, NY 12047
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way
Cohoes, NY 12047
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr
Westmere, NY 12084
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr
Green Island, NY 12183
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir
Cohoes, NY 12047
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd
Albany County, NY 12110

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
East Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFairview, NYWatervliet, NYKingston, NY
Rotterdam, NYRhinebeck, NYTroy, NYHudson, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity