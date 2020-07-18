All apartments in Albany County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

13 WEYMOUTH ST

13 Weymouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Weymouth Street, Albany County, NY 12205

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for immediate occupancy! Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in a quiet neighborhood of Colonie. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, bus line, and 87. No smoking, cats only, limit 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

