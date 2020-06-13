Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Airmont, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........
Results within 1 mile of Airmont

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1369 OXFORD ST
1369 Oxford Street, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Nestled in the hills of Mahwah, Paddington Square is a community that welcomes all. Enjoy the finer life in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome rental.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Upper Saddle River
1 Unit Available
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.
Results within 5 miles of Airmont
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
Riverside
33 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3909 sqft
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Terrace in Wesley Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
35 Park Avenue
35 Park Avenue, Suffern, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Freshly painted, second-floor end unit welcomes you with light and space. Large one bedroom has walk-in closet and extra window being on the end. Lovely Village views from front windows and terrace.

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Saddle River
1 Unit Available
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.
Results within 10 miles of Airmont
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Airmont, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Airmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

