Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

PineWild, a gated lakefront condo complex on Marla Bay. End unit with a meadow view and a short walk to our 1/4 mile private beach. Within 3 miles of the South Shore 24 hour casino entertainment and Heavenly Village. Fully furnished with high ceilings upstairs and deck on both levels. 2 tennis courts. Great place to live and beautifully landscaped. Available for rent from 9/15/20. Listing Agent: Leslie Spear Email Address: les@goresort.com Broker: Resort Property Link Owner is a Nevada licensed real estate broker.