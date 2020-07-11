Apartment List
/
NV
/
winchester
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Winchester apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Green Valley North
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,103
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
Contact for Availability
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
The Strip
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1109 sqft
Fun, artistic and upscale. This community offers several floor plan options and is in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Pool, outdoor movie area and various ongoing events throughout the year.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated February 5 at 01:17pm
$
23 Units Available
Bella Vita
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
908 sqft
Minutes to the Las Vegas Strip. Open concept floor plans feature modern conveniences like gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars and private patios with views. Numerous amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and 24-hour gym.
Results within 10 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
189 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Valley View
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
11 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Winchester, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Winchester apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Winchester apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Balcony
Winchester Apartments with GarageWinchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with Parking
Winchester Apartments with PoolWinchester Apartments with Washer-DryerWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Furnished ApartmentsWinchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada