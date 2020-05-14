All apartments in Winchester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

3642 Boulder Highway, #348

3642 Boulder Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3642 Boulder Highway, Winchester, NV 89121
Winchester

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have any available units?
3642 Boulder Highway, #348 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, NV.
Is 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Boulder Highway, #348 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 pet-friendly?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 offer parking?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have a pool?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have accessible units?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have units with air conditioning.
