Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM
3642 Boulder Highway, #348
3642 Boulder Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
3642 Boulder Highway, Winchester, NV 89121
Winchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have any available units?
3642 Boulder Highway, #348 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winchester, NV
.
Is 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Boulder Highway, #348 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 pet-friendly?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winchester
.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 offer parking?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have a pool?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have accessible units?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3642 Boulder Highway, #348 does not have units with air conditioning.
