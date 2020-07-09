All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like 322 Karen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, NV
/
322 Karen Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 6:32 PM

322 Karen Avenue

322 Karen Avenue · (702) 919-4277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV 89109
Winchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
Renters Warehouse Presents: AVAILABLE ASAP, This Beautiful Turnberry Towers condo on 26th floor with southern view of valley. Unit features wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closet in bedroom. 814 sf, 1.5 baths, living room 14' x 10', bedroom 14'x10', kitchen overlooks living room. Includes One Covered Parking Space and In Building Storage Unit. Full Amenity Luxury Condo Building. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1695 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 Renters Warehouse application fee per adult occupant 18 and older. $150 HOA Application Fee Required After Owner Approval: Only Applicants Who Pass Criminal Background Will Be Considered By HOA. $1695 security deposit to owner, $1695 security deposit to HOA. Qualifications: (documentation required). No evictions. Tenants Pays Electric (Water, Sewer & Trash Included), Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 565+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. 2 Pets OK (Cats & ONE Dog Up to 25lbs OK) $300 Fee to Owner, $4000 Deposit to HOA ($500 Non-Refundable). Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only, ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Phone directs to scheduling system as well. Lease Term: 6 months - may be extended per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Karen Avenue have any available units?
322 Karen Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Karen Avenue have?
Some of 322 Karen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Karen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
322 Karen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Karen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Karen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 322 Karen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 322 Karen Avenue offers parking.
Does 322 Karen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Karen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Karen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 322 Karen Avenue has a pool.
Does 322 Karen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 322 Karen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Karen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Karen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Karen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Karen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 322 Karen Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms
Winchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Move-in Specials
Winchester Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity