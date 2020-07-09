322 Karen Avenue

Amenities

Renters Warehouse Presents: AVAILABLE ASAP, This Beautiful Turnberry Towers condo on 26th floor with southern view of valley. Unit features wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closet in bedroom. 814 sf, 1.5 baths, living room 14' x 10', bedroom 14'x10', kitchen overlooks living room. Includes One Covered Parking Space and In Building Storage Unit. Full Amenity Luxury Condo Building. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1695 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 Renters Warehouse application fee per adult occupant 18 and older. $150 HOA Application Fee Required After Owner Approval: Only Applicants Who Pass Criminal Background Will Be Considered By HOA. $1695 security deposit to owner, $1695 security deposit to HOA. Qualifications: (documentation required). No evictions. Tenants Pays Electric (Water, Sewer & Trash Included), Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 565+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. 2 Pets OK (Cats & ONE Dog Up to 25lbs OK) $300 Fee to Owner, $4000 Deposit to HOA ($500 Non-Refundable). Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only, ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Phone directs to scheduling system as well. Lease Term: 6 months - may be extended per owner.