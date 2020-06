Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH DUAL PATIOS OFF EACH BEDRROOM WITH VIEWS OF BOTH SIDES OF THE TOWER.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP, SHOPPING CENTERS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MORE. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. ENJOY ALL THE BEST IN HIGHRISE AMENITIES TURNBERRY TOWERS HAS TO OFFER, GUARD GATED, TENNIS COURTS, POOL/SPA, CONCIERGE TO ASSIST WITH ALL YOUR NEEDS AND 10 ACRES OF GROUNDS INSIDE YOUR NEW COMMUNITY TO CALL HOME!