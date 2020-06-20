All apartments in Whitney
Find more places like 6445 Broadcloth Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitney, NV
/
6445 Broadcloth Ct
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:40 PM

6445 Broadcloth Ct

6445 Broadcloth Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitney
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6445 Broadcloth Ct, Whitney, NV 89011

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
I515 to Russell Rd. E, Exit, East for 1.5 miles to Boulder Hwy, North on Boulder Hwy for 0.5 miles, Right on Hamilton, Left on Bombazine Street, Right on Broadcloth Court. This new construction home in Steptoe has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home has additional HOA requirement.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct have any available units?
6445 Broadcloth Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitney, NV.
Is 6445 Broadcloth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Broadcloth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Broadcloth Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitney.
Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct offer parking?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct have a pool?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct have accessible units?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6445 Broadcloth Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6445 Broadcloth Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave
Whitney, NV 89122

Similar Pages

Whitney 1 BedroomsWhitney 2 Bedrooms
Whitney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhitney Apartments with Move-in Specials
Whitney Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada