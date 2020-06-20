All apartments in Whitney
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5942 silver trace court

5942 Silver Trace Court · No Longer Available
Location

5942 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV 89011
South Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 283322

Beautiful recently renovated single-family home, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths; brand new appliances (stainless steel). Spacious living area , upstairs loft. Large master bedroom with walk- in closet, Jacuzzi syle tub, washer and dryer. 2 car garage, big backyard. Nice quiet Henderson community, nice parks winthin walking distance, 10 minutes access to freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283322
Property Id 283322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 silver trace court have any available units?
5942 silver trace court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitney, NV.
What amenities does 5942 silver trace court have?
Some of 5942 silver trace court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 silver trace court currently offering any rent specials?
5942 silver trace court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 silver trace court pet-friendly?
No, 5942 silver trace court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitney.
Does 5942 silver trace court offer parking?
Yes, 5942 silver trace court does offer parking.
Does 5942 silver trace court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5942 silver trace court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 silver trace court have a pool?
No, 5942 silver trace court does not have a pool.
Does 5942 silver trace court have accessible units?
No, 5942 silver trace court does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 silver trace court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5942 silver trace court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 silver trace court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5942 silver trace court does not have units with air conditioning.
