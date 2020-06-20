5942 silver trace court

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 283322
Beautiful recently renovated single-family home, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths; brand new appliances (stainless steel). Spacious living area , upstairs loft. Large master bedroom with walk- in closet, Jacuzzi syle tub, washer and dryer. 2 car garage, big backyard. Nice quiet Henderson community, nice parks winthin walking distance, 10 minutes access to freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283322
Property Id 283322
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5790900)