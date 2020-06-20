5942 silver trace court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20



Beautiful recently renovated single-family home, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths; brand new appliances (stainless steel). Spacious living area , upstairs loft. Large master bedroom with walk- in closet, Jacuzzi syle tub, washer and dryer. 2 car garage, big backyard. Nice quiet Henderson community, nice parks winthin walking distance, 10 minutes access to freeways.

No Pets Allowed



