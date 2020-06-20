All apartments in Whitney
4708 Canna Drive

4708 Canna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Canna Drive, Whitney, NV 89122
Whitney

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This beautiful one story home features: A guard gated community* Ceiling fans* All appliances included* * Covered patio* The community features a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and grassy picnic areas*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Canna Drive have any available units?
4708 Canna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitney, NV.
What amenities does 4708 Canna Drive have?
Some of 4708 Canna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Canna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Canna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Canna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Canna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitney.
Does 4708 Canna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Canna Drive offers parking.
Does 4708 Canna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Canna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Canna Drive have a pool?
No, 4708 Canna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Canna Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Canna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Canna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Canna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 Canna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 Canna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
