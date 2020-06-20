This beautiful one story home features: A guard gated community* Ceiling fans* All appliances included* * Covered patio* The community features a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and grassy picnic areas*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4708 Canna Drive have any available units?
4708 Canna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitney, NV.
What amenities does 4708 Canna Drive have?
Some of 4708 Canna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Canna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Canna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.