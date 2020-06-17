Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Find more places like 6955 APPLETON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sunrise Manor, NV
/
6955 APPLETON Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6955 APPLETON Drive
6955 Appleton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6955 Appleton Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV 89156
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Upstairs unit in fourplex available for section 8 tenants or none. Cozy apartment with two bedrooms and one bath, open parking for tenants and guests
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive have any available units?
6955 APPLETON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sunrise Manor, NV
.
Is 6955 APPLETON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6955 APPLETON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 APPLETON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6955 APPLETON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor
.
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6955 APPLETON Drive does offer parking.
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 APPLETON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive have a pool?
No, 6955 APPLETON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6955 APPLETON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 APPLETON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6955 APPLETON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6955 APPLETON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89110
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd
Sunrise Manor, NV 89156
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89115
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89142
Similar Pages
Sunrise Manor 1 Bedrooms
Sunrise Manor 2 Bedrooms
Sunrise Manor Apartments with Pool
Sunrise Manor Pet Friendly Places
Sunrise Manor Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Paradise, NV
Spring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Apartments Near Colleges
Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada