Sunrise Manor, NV
6377 Canyon Vista Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6377 Canyon Vista Court

6377 Canyon Vista Court
Location

6377 Canyon Vista Court, Sunrise Manor, NV 89156

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6377 Canyon Vista Ct Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5810205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have any available units?
6377 Canyon Vista Court has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have?
Some of 6377 Canyon Vista Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6377 Canyon Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
6377 Canyon Vista Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6377 Canyon Vista Court pet-friendly?
No, 6377 Canyon Vista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court offer parking?
No, 6377 Canyon Vista Court does not offer parking.
Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6377 Canyon Vista Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have a pool?
Yes, 6377 Canyon Vista Court has a pool.
Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 6377 Canyon Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6377 Canyon Vista Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6377 Canyon Vista Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6377 Canyon Vista Court has units with air conditioning.
