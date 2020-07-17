Rent Calculator
Home
Sunrise Manor, NV
4930 E OWENS UNIT A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4930 E OWENS UNIT A
4930 E Owens Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4930 E Owens Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV 89110
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Painted and Ready to Move In - Cute Little place to call home...Ready to Move In
(RLNE3903481)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have any available units?
4930 E OWENS UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sunrise Manor, NV
.
Is 4930 E OWENS UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
4930 E OWENS UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 E OWENS UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A offer parking?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have a pool?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have units with air conditioning.
