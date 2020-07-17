All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Find more places like 4930 E OWENS UNIT A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise Manor, NV
/
4930 E OWENS UNIT A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4930 E OWENS UNIT A

4930 E Owens Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise Manor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4930 E Owens Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV 89110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Painted and Ready to Move In - Cute Little place to call home...Ready to Move In

(RLNE3903481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have any available units?
4930 E OWENS UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
Is 4930 E OWENS UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
4930 E OWENS UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 E OWENS UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A offer parking?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have a pool?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4930 E OWENS UNIT A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4930 E OWENS UNIT A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89110
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd
Sunrise Manor, NV 89156
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd
Sunrise Manor, NV 89121
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89142
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave
Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Similar Pages

Sunrise Manor 1 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 Bedrooms
Sunrise Manor Apartments with PoolsSunrise Manor Pet Friendly Places
Sunrise Manor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada