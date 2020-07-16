All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2944 Preston Wood St

2944 Prestonwood St · (702) 817-5705
Location

2944 Prestonwood St, Sunrise Manor, NV 89156

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2944 Preston Wood St · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful short Term Rental near Sunrise Mountain - Our 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home is great for a big family. You will have access to the whole house, the house will be just for you, no shared spaces. 3 bedrooms, each with a queen bed, 2 sofa beds, and 3 queen air mattresses. 2 full bathrooms, 1 located inside the master bedroom, one in the hallway. 2 car garage. The kitchen is equipped with all you need to cook. Just 25 min from the Strip and Down Town Las Vegas via car. Friendly, and quiet neighborhood.

(RLNE5401020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Preston Wood St have any available units?
2944 Preston Wood St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2944 Preston Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Preston Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Preston Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Preston Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 2944 Preston Wood St offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Preston Wood St offers parking.
Does 2944 Preston Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Preston Wood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Preston Wood St have a pool?
No, 2944 Preston Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Preston Wood St have accessible units?
No, 2944 Preston Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Preston Wood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Preston Wood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 Preston Wood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 Preston Wood St does not have units with air conditioning.
