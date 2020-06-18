All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

2871 Wheelwright

2871 Wheelwright Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2871 Wheelwright Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV 89121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO WITH TWO TONE PAINT LOCATED IN CORNER COMMUNITY W COMM PARK. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Wheelwright have any available units?
2871 Wheelwright doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
What amenities does 2871 Wheelwright have?
Some of 2871 Wheelwright's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Wheelwright currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Wheelwright isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Wheelwright pet-friendly?
No, 2871 Wheelwright is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 2871 Wheelwright offer parking?
No, 2871 Wheelwright does not offer parking.
Does 2871 Wheelwright have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2871 Wheelwright offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Wheelwright have a pool?
No, 2871 Wheelwright does not have a pool.
Does 2871 Wheelwright have accessible units?
No, 2871 Wheelwright does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Wheelwright have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2871 Wheelwright has units with dishwashers.
Does 2871 Wheelwright have units with air conditioning?
No, 2871 Wheelwright does not have units with air conditioning.
