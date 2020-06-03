All apartments in Sunrise Manor
1988 SALVATION
1988 SALVATION

1988 North Salvation Street · No Longer Available
Location

1988 North Salvation Street, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOVELY TWO STORY, 3 BEDRM HOME WITH LOFT IN NORTHEAST AREA. HOME HAS BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERS. LOVELY TILE FLOORS. SLIDER TO BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 SALVATION have any available units?
1988 SALVATION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
What amenities does 1988 SALVATION have?
Some of 1988 SALVATION's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 SALVATION currently offering any rent specials?
1988 SALVATION isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 SALVATION pet-friendly?
No, 1988 SALVATION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 1988 SALVATION offer parking?
Yes, 1988 SALVATION does offer parking.
Does 1988 SALVATION have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1988 SALVATION offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 SALVATION have a pool?
No, 1988 SALVATION does not have a pool.
Does 1988 SALVATION have accessible units?
No, 1988 SALVATION does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 SALVATION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1988 SALVATION has units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 SALVATION have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1988 SALVATION has units with air conditioning.
