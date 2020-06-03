1988 North Salvation Street, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOVELY TWO STORY, 3 BEDRM HOME WITH LOFT IN NORTHEAST AREA. HOME HAS BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERS. LOVELY TILE FLOORS. SLIDER TO BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1988 SALVATION have any available units?
1988 SALVATION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
What amenities does 1988 SALVATION have?
Some of 1988 SALVATION's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 SALVATION currently offering any rent specials?
1988 SALVATION isn't currently offering any rent specials.