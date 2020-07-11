Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Summerlin South apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in spec... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Section Seven
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Results within 5 miles of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1199 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
52 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Sovana
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,160
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
Contact for Availability
Chateau Nouveau
Tompkins Cove
9475 W Tompkins Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Vegas, just off of the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Community is pet friendly, and has a fitness center and business center. Units feature balcony or patio, dishwasher, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Rancho Viejo
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1205 sqft
Resort-style community with an oasis feel offering spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. Enjoy luxury amenities like a yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center and easy access to I-215. Upgraded options include fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Cheyenne Hualapai
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1265 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, spa and resident clubhouse. Units with vaulted ceilings, full-sized washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Close to New Hope Christian Academy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Mira Villas
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments offer numerous upgrades including larger kitchens, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining. Resort-style pool and hydrotherapy spa. Gated community.
Results within 10 miles of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
189 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated February 5 at 01:17pm
$
23 Units Available
Bella Vita
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
908 sqft
Minutes to the Las Vegas Strip. Open concept floor plans feature modern conveniences like gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars and private patios with views. Numerous amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Summerlin South, NV

Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center.  He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...

As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Summerlin South, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Summerlin South apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Summerlin South apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

