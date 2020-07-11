20 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with move-in specials
Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center. He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...
As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Summerlin South apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Summerlin South apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.