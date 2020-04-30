Rent Calculator
3618 Auckland Castle St
3618 Auckland Castle St
3618 Auckland Castle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3618 Auckland Castle Street, Summerlin South, NV 89135
Mira Villas
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home - Gated, 3 Bedroom/3 Baths, 3 car garage, tile & Laminate flooring w/downstairs Master bedroom,
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5816193)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St have any available units?
3618 Auckland Castle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Summerlin South, NV
.
Is 3618 Auckland Castle St currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Auckland Castle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Auckland Castle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Auckland Castle St is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Auckland Castle St does offer parking.
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Auckland Castle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St have a pool?
No, 3618 Auckland Castle St does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St have accessible units?
No, 3618 Auckland Castle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Auckland Castle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Auckland Castle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Auckland Castle St does not have units with air conditioning.
